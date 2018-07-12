Smart Local News Funded by Smart Local People

San Diego Explained: Vacation Rental Debate Heats Up (Again)

On the latest San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Lisa Halverstadt and NBC 7’s Monica Dean go through the nuts and bolts of Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s vacation rental proposal and lay out the hurdles it could face at next week’s City Council meeting.

Adriana Heldiz

The San Diego City Council is gearing up to vote on a proposed set of rules for vacation rentals next week.

For the past three years, local leaders and advocates have tried to hash out how to handle short-term vacation rentals in the city but have failed to reach a consensus.

After an expected City Council compromise fell apart in December, Mayor Kevin Faulconer pledged to come up with his own proposal. Under his plan, San Diegans could rent out their primary residence up to six months a year. Investors or others who don’t live here would only be allowed to rent out one home. And San Diegans wouldn’t be allowed to rent out small backyard units, often called granny flats.

Faulconer considers it a compromise that would allow whole home rentals and home-sharing, plus include some restrictions and requirements.

But some groups, including two Council members, have already raised concerns with the plan.

On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Lisa Halverstadt and NBC 7’s Monica Dean go through the nuts and bolts of Faulconer’s vacation rental proposal and lay out the hurdles it could face as it comes up for a vote next week.

Adriana Heldiz

Adriana Heldiz is Voice of San Diego’s assistant digital manager. She makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.

