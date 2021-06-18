 VOSD Podcast: Big Questions for the Reopened World

VOSD Podcast: Big Questions for the Reopened World

On this week’s VOSD Podcast, hosts Scott Lewis and Sara Libby go through several questions looming for the second half of the year.
Adriana Heldiz
Visitors stroll through the Gaslamp area in downtown as COVID-19 restrictions continue to be scaled back. / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

Now that the state has officially reopened,  it’s time to look forward.

On this week’s VOSD Podcast, hosts Scott Lewis and Sara Libby go through several questions looming for the second half of the year. Schools will be open in the fall, but how many students will choose to stay home, and why? Every elected government agency is redrawing the lines for voters, which will have big impacts for upcoming local races. Speaking of upcoming races, how will the effort to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom ultimately shake out? Finally, the mayor says homelessness may get more visible soon. How long are we talking?

Adriana Heldiz

Adriana is a multimedia producer at Voice of San Diego. She takes photos, makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.

