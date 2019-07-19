UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

VOSD Podcast: Boardrooms, Blood Feuds and 'Big Moves'

This week on the podcast, hosts Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Sara Libby discuss the beef between Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez and actor Rob Schneider, how corporations are responding to a state law requiring them to have women on their boards and what the next chapter may look like at SANDAG.
Nate John
A meeting of the SANDAG Transportation Committee / Photo by Megan Wood

Before tackling the news of the week, hosts Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Sara Libby had to dig in to a feud that’s been recently rekindled.

We’re talking, of course, about the “blood feud” between Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez and actor Rob Schneider.

It was reignited thanks to the debate over a proposed state law that aims to crack down on improper medical exemptions from vaccine requirements.

Women on Boards (Update: There Still Aren’t Any)

At least 20 San Diego-based public companies don’t yet have a woman on their board of directors, though a new state law requires them to have at least one by Jan. 1, 2020. So there’s just five months to make that happen.

And statewide, only a fraction of California corporations currently have at least one woman on their boards. San Diego has the highest rate of all-male boards in the state.

Companies that do have a woman on their board can’t quite breathe easy, either. The law includes another requirement: By 2021, boards with five or more director must have more than one woman. There are more than 25 companies in San Diego that would be required to add at least one more woman to their board.

‘Big Moves’ Referendum Was a Big Nothing-Burger

Transit versus highways has been a source of tension at the San Diego Association of Governments.

Conservatives on the board wanted to stop Executive Director Hasan Ikhrata’s new “5 Big Moves” plan. They tried to do that at a big meeting last week. But nothing happened.

Mayor Kevin Faulconer made a motion to support the agency’s current plan, “big moves” included. That got overwhelming support.

But many people at the meeting made sure to say the grand new plan would prioritize clearing up congestion in North and East County.

Nate John

Nate John is the digital manager at Voice of San Diego. He oversees Voice’s website, newsletters and podcasts. You can reach him at nate.john@voiceofsandiego.org or 619-550-5672.

