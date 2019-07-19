VOSD Podcast: Boardrooms, Blood Feuds and 'Big Moves'

Before tackling the news of the week, hosts Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Sara Libby had to dig in to a feud that’s been recently rekindled.

We’re talking, of course, about the “blood feud” between Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez and actor Rob Schneider.

It was reignited thanks to the debate over a proposed state law that aims to crack down on improper medical exemptions from vaccine requirements.

Women on Boards (Update: There Still Aren’t Any)

At least 20 San Diego-based public companies don’t yet have a woman on their board of directors, though a new state law requires them to have at least one by Jan. 1, 2020. So there’s just five months to make that happen.

And statewide, only a fraction of California corporations currently have at least one woman on their boards. San Diego has the highest rate of all-male boards in the state.

Companies that do have a woman on their board can’t quite breathe easy, either. The law includes another requirement: By 2021, boards with five or more director must have more than one woman. There are more than 25 companies in San Diego that would be required to add at least one more woman to their board.

‘Big Moves’ Referendum Was a Big Nothing-Burger

Transit versus highways has been a source of tension at the San Diego Association of Governments.

Conservatives on the board wanted to stop Executive Director Hasan Ikhrata’s new “5 Big Moves” plan. They tried to do that at a big meeting last week. But nothing happened.

Mayor Kevin Faulconer made a motion to support the agency’s current plan, “big moves” included. That got overwhelming support.

But many people at the meeting made sure to say the grand new plan would prioritize clearing up congestion in North and East County.

