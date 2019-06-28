UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

News Building a better region together, one story at a time

News

VOSD Podcast: How Insurance Companies Are Tackling the 'New Normal' of Wildfire Risks

This week on the podcast, hosts Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Sara Libby tackle a fire insurance conundrum, Rep. Duncan Hunter’s text message history and a new hot button in the mayor’s race.
Nate John
The foundation of a home in Fallbrook remains standing after the Lilac Fire engulfed a community. / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

When it comes to preparing for wildfires, California officials seem to agree: We are living in a “new normal.”

In that new normal, climate change will cause fires that are larger and more damaging than in the past.

As VOSD’s Ry Rivard has reported recently, there’s one place that realization hasn’t penetrated: Insurance rates can’t take that future into account. Rates are calculated based on what’s happened in the past. So insurance companies say it’s not fair that state regulations don’t let them take the reality of climate change in to consideration.

Because of this, insurance companies warn of potential spikes in the price of insurance — and more people being denied coverage.

Host Scott Lewis summarized the issue nicely in this tweet.

Lewis, along with co-hosts Andrew Keatts and Sara Libby, sat down with Rivard to talk about his recent series of stories on backcountry fire risks and how the insurance industry is responding.

That discussion starts at 23:50.

A Very Dramatic Reading

Federal prosecutors continued to hammer Rep. Duncan Hunter this week.

A new court filing went into detail about Hunter’s alleged intimate relationships with women who aren’t his wife, including lobbyists and congressional staffers.

The court filing alleged that after he was elected to his seat, once held by his father, he started to spend campaign money on these relationships.

Recently revealed text messages illuminate the how these relationships transpired.

At the behest of Lewis, Keatts and Libby provided a dramatic reading of an excerpt from these texts. And you should know, Keatts’ impersonation of Hunter is really something.

Catch the reading at 17:25 in the podcast.

In his own court filing Monday, Hunter attempted to get the campaign finance case against him thrown out. He argued that prosecutors were politically motivated against him because of their previous attendance at a Hillary Clinton fundraiser.

A Line is Drawn in the Mayor’s Race

Early Tuesday morning, San Diego City Councilwoman Barbara Bry sent out a mass email to promote her campaign for mayor and solicit donations. It had an alarming subject line.

“They’re coming for our homes.”

This has served as a proverbial line in the sand between Bry and her chief opponent in the mayor’s race, Assemblyman Todd Gloria.

Bry’s email went on to chastise Gloria (though never calling him by name) for securing the endorsement of the YIMBY Democrats of San Diego, a group that advocates for more, denser home-building. It further noted her disappointment in Gloria’s vote in favor of SB 330, which would stop cities from adopting policies that restrict new development.

The email drew criticism from young, progressive Democrats.

Afterward, Bry said she was pleased with the reaction to her message. “We struck a nerve. This is why I did it.”

See Us Live

Coming up on July 10, we have a live recording of the podcast.

We’ll be at Chula Vista Brewery with Chula Vista Mayor Mary Salas.

Get your tickets here. See you soon!

Listen Now

• Listen on Apple
• Listen on Google
• Listen on Spotify

Tags:

Climate Change fire insurance
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Nate John

Nate John is the digital manager at Voice of San Diego. He oversees Voice’s website, newsletters and podcasts. You can reach him at nate.john@voiceofsandiego.org or 619-550-5672.

More in News

Morning Report: The Decisions Migrants Grapple With

Hondurans Debating Whether to Flee Weigh Family, Finances and Fear

Morning Report: San Diego Unified Forced to Pivot on Its Approach to English-Learners

What to Read Next
Science/Environment

Insurance Companies Say They're Not Allowed to Plan for the ‘New Normal’ of Intense Wildfires

Ry Rivard
News

In Risk-Prone Areas, Fire Insurance Is Getting Harder and Harder to Come By

Ry Rivard
Opinion

San Diego Should Make the Most of Once-in-a-Generation Shot to Re-Examine SDG&E Deal

Bill Powers and Jay Powell
Government

San Diego Can’t Hit State Climate Goals Without Major Transportation Changes

Andrew Keatts

Trending Stories
Trump: San Diego Mayor Thanked Me for the Wall. Mayor: I Did Not.
‘They’re Coming for Our Homes’: Bry Blasts YIMBY Movement
Environment Report: City Poised to End Its Styrofoam Recycling Program
Insurance Companies Say They're Not Allowed to Plan for the ‘New Normal’ of Intense Wildfires
SDSU Parking Costs Went Up, Capacity Went Down
Trump: San Diego Mayor Thanked Me for the Wall. Mayor: I Did Not.
American Bar Association Votes to Strip Thomas Jefferson Law School of Accreditation
Inside the Charter School Empire Prosecutors Say Scammed California for $80M
On the Ground in Honduras, in 7 Telling Photos
Grooming Is a Gateway to Sexual Abuse, But Schools Are Virtually Powerless to Stop it
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
Trump: San Diego Mayor Thanked Me for the Wall. Mayor: I Did Not.
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
The Ultimate San Diego Election Guide
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!