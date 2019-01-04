Building a better region together, one story at a time

VOSD Podcast: Inside the New City Council and an Old Accusation

New year, new City Council, new Council president. Plus: The migrant shelter crisis continues, and a strange accusation that caught fire and took down an Assembly candidate.
Nate John
Georgette Gomez Jen Campbell

Councilwoman Georgette Gomez (left) celebrates Jen Campbell’s (right) San Diego City Council win on Election Night. / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

It’s a new year, and soon San Diego’s new City Council will be getting to work, led by newly elected Council President Georgette Gómez. But Gómez and her fellow Democratic colleagues haven’t yet cited much in the way of specific policies they plan to pursue or instances in which they’d be willing to override a potential mayoral veto.

Our hosts Scott Lewis, Sara Libby and Andrew Keatts talk about what these changes mean for the coming year, and the very beginnings of the race for San Diego mayor in 2020.

We also brought in reporters Maya Srikrishnan and Jesse Marx.

Srikrishnan briefed us on the latest border developments, and how some asylum-seekers who pass an initial interview are dropped outside a San Ysidro McDonald’s with nothing upon being allowed into the United States. City and county leaders are scrambling to find local solutions to shelter the new arrivals.

Then there’s Marx, dubbed by Keatts as VOSD’s “get a load of this shit” beat reporter.

The stuff you gotta get a load of this week: a strange and unusual tale of one Assembly candidate’s demise. It involves false accusations of battery, influential labor groups and a Mexican telemarketing company. Phil Graham was the candidate, stepson of former Gov. Pete Wilson.

Voice has a podcast texting club for listeners. To join, text the word “podcast” to 619-202-9051. We’ll send you links to new episodes weekly and solicit questions and ideas for future podcasts.

Nate John

Nate John is the digital manager at Voice of San Diego. He oversees Voice’s website, newsletters and podcasts. You can reach him at nate.john@voiceofsandiego.org or 619-550-5672.

