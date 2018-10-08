VOSD Podcast Live: Definitely Not a 2020 San Diego Mayoral Debate
The live podcast recorded at this year’s Politifest was packed with games testing the audiences’ knowledge of local politics and a discussion with Rep. Scott Peters, Assemblyman Todd Gloria and Councilman Chris Cate — three of the folks rumored to be running for mayor in San Diego come 2020.
The city of San Diego is still two years away from picking its next mayor, but the names of those who might throw their hat in the ring are already circulating.
In a special live edition of the Voice of San Diego Podcast, three of the folks rumored to be running for mayor in 2020 — Rep. Scott Peters, Assemblyman Todd Gloria and Councilman Chris Cate — sat down with hosts Scott Lewis, Sara Libby and Andrew Keatts to talk about some of the biggest challenges facing the city but certainly, definitely, obviously not to debate because this was not a 2020 mayoral debate.
The podcast was recorded live at this year’s Politifest political affairs summit.
One of the big topics was the city’s recent failed effort to get a measure on the November ballot that would raise money to fund an expansion of the Convention Center, homeless services and road repairs. Lewis gave a quick rundown of all the failed efforts to expand the Convention Center over the years.
The crew also discussed affordable housing, wacky transit proposals, NIMBY outrage and more. Plus: A 12-year-old audience member impressed everyone when she nearly mastered a game that relied on intimate knowledge of local politics stretching back decades.
• Stream it
• Download it
• Subscribe to the VOSD Podcast on iTunes
• Get the RSS feed
• Sign up for VOSD Podcast Network email alerts
• Listen to past episodes
• Join the Voice of San Diego Podcast Facebook group
We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.
We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.
Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy
If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.