VOSD Podcast: The Election Happened

As VOSD hosts Scott Lewis, Sara Libby and Andrew Keatts drew the proverbial curtain on election night, some candidates still needed to sweat it out.

The San Diego mayoral results showed Assemblyman Todd Gloria with a solid lead, but City Councilwoman Barbara Bry said she won’t concede yet. Other contests turned out to be decisive shellackings.

The uncertainty that permeates election years really seemed to take a toll on our election draft picks, as Libby noted in this week’s special election night podcast. The editors snaked back through last week’s draft to survey their picks for the most exciting and interesting races to watch. Measures that we’d thought might be much closer, like the measure to create a new commission on police practices, won handily — as did Proposition 22, which exempts app-based drivers from employment laws. (Money matters.)

After reviewing a few other of the most-hyped races, such the 50th and 53rd Congressional races, Lewis, Libby and Keatts poked through some noteworthy wins by North County folks. Oceanside mayor-elect Esther Sanchez won by a hefty margin against a lot of dudes on the ballot, and Encinitas incumbent Catherine Blakespear bested Julie Thunder. Oh, and now Democrats control the county and another seat on the San Diego City Council.

We'll be providing context and analysis for what went down on Election Day and what's next.

