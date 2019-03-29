VOSD Podcast: The Pitch for Caring About the Padres

Let’s get right to it: San Diego is a one-horse town. If you are a sports enthusiast here, your options are few. The “horse” in question is the San Diego Padres.

Andrew Keatts put it to Sara Libby this way: “We’re a one-horse town now. You gotta pet the horse.”

In the second half of this week’s show, Scott Lewis and Keatts pitch Libby on why she, a non-baseball fan, should get on board with the sport and the Padres in particular. So if anyone isn’t sure about being a bandwagon-jumper now that Manny Machado is in town, take a listen.

Opening arguments start at 35:30 in the podcast.

News of the Week

Hero of the Week

Less than six months after the Metropolitan Transit System updated its real estate policy to encourage more housing near transit, there appear to be positive results. MTS recently authorized negotiations with a development team to build housing on a trolley station lot.

Goat of the Week

Someone is pretending to be Keatts, calling people potentially involved in the Beiser scandal.

This is a PSA as much as a “Goat” segment: If anyone ever calls you claiming to be from Voice of San Diego and you’re unsure whether that’s true, feel free to verify by using the phone numbers and email addresses listed on our team page. And note that we don’t call from blocked numbers.

People’s Reporter

After decades of slow-going, the city of San Diego plans to speed up a project to put overhead utility lines underground. Ry Rivard sat down with Voice of San Diego engagement editor Megan Wood to talk about the project’s status and near future.

That segment starts at minute 50.

