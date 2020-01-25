 The Story Behind Labor's Rise
UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

News UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

News

VOSD Podcast: The Story Behind Labor's Rise

This week on the VOSD podcast, hosts Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Sara Libby assess the state of two high-profile races. Plus, reporter Jesse Marx unfurls 20 years of local labor history.
Nate John
San Diego County Building and Construction Trades Council Business Manager Tom Lemmon and Political Director Carol Kim / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

The race for the 50th Congressional District has gotten predictably ugly. This week, a video was released by Darrell Issa — a Republican running for the seat — in which San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer endorses him for Congress. It turns out, that video was recorded in 2016.

Issa’s campaign also aired ads that tore into his opponent, Carl DeMaio, highlighting the fact that DeMaio is gay.

As the primary draws near and likely one GOP candidate will make the cut, Lewis, along with co-hosts Andrew Keatts and Sara Libby discussed what the next month may look like for this race and how nasty it could continue to get.

On to the Mayor’s Race

Looking ahead to another big contest, Lewis, Keatts and Libby assessed the latest developments in the San Diego mayor’s race.

This week, we published bonus episodes featuring three of the mayoral candidates, Assemblyman Todd Gloria and City Councilman Scott Sherman. Also in your podcast feed from October 2019 is an interview with candidate and community activist Tasha Williamson. City Councilwoman Barbara Bry declined VOSD’s request for an interview.

Behind the Rise of Labor

Conservatives in San Diego had been closely following a lawsuit filed by Bill Evans, who owns several hotels in San Diego.

Evans alleged that labor unions had been extorting businesses like his with environmental lawsuits that they would drop in exchange for union-friendly concessions.

A judge didn’t disagree with what was happening. But he did disagree it was illegal. He dismissed the suit saying the unions were exercising constitutionally protected speech. In this week’s podcast, VOSD reporter Jesse Marx explained it all with details from his engrossing story that doubles as a local history of labor and the Democratic Party’s ascent over the last 20 years.

In two decades, San Diego’s politics have changed and the role of labor has grown. For many years, the region was driven by right-of-center business interests. Now, as Evans’ lawsuit drives home, labor has far more leverage.

Listen Now

• Listen on Apple
• Listen on Google
• Listen on Spotify

Tags:

2020 mayor's race 50th Congressional Race Darrell Issa VOSD Podcast
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Nate John

Nate John is the digital manager at Voice of San Diego. He oversees Voice’s website, newsletters and podcasts. You can reach him at nate.john@voiceofsandiego.org or 619-550-5672.

More in News

Encinitas OKs Safe Parking Lot After Marathon Meeting

Morning Report: Issa Goes Off

San Diego Explained: Where You Can Legally Buy Weed

What to Read Next
News

Mayor's Video Endorsement of Issa Was Old, But Support Stands After Nasty Ad

Scott Lewis
News

VOSD Podcast: The Mayor’s Height Limit Ambitions Are Limited

Nate John
News

VOSD Podcast: Scott Sherman Is Officially Running for Mayor

Nate John
Politics

VOSD Podcast: The Dynamics to Watch as 2020 Races Take Shape

Nate John

Trending Stories
Sweetwater Classroom Shakeups Affecting Students This Year and Next
Grossmont High Basketball Coach Is Cashing in on Tournaments
A Lawsuit Challenging Labor’s Playbook Is Dead But the Tensions Aren’t
Encinitas Parking Lot for the Homeless Continues to Stir Fears and Anger
Morning Report: Issa Goes Off
More San Diego Unified Schools Will Be Listed Among State’s Worst-Performing
Grossmont High Basketball Coach Is Cashing in on Tournaments
Encinitas Parking Lot for the Homeless Continues to Stir Fears and Anger
SDPD Crime Lab Manager Is Officially Out Following Rape Kit Testing Scandal
Teachers at San Diego Charter Schools Are Far Less Experienced Than Traditional School Peers
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
Trump: San Diego Mayor Thanked Me for the Wall. Mayor: I Did Not.
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Suicide at Central Library Highlights Its Place in City's Mental Health Crisis
Nine Things to Know About Stan Kroenke’s Chargers Predicament
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!