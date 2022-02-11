 VOSD Podcast: Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me (if I Have COVID) | Voice of San Diego

VOSD Podcast: Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me (if I Have COVID)

On the podcast this week, intern Jack McWhinney joined hosts Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Andrea Lopez-Villafaña to explain the collage of companies behind COVID-19 testing sites at trolley stations.

Nate John
A COVID-19 testing site at the 12th and Imperial trolley station on Jan. 26, 2022. / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

Remember a few weeks back? Holidays were happening, Omicron was everywhere and at-home tests seemingly vanished. It sucked.

At that time, free COVID-19 testing sites were popping up at trolley stations. They were a relief to many who needed quick, accessible results so they could live their life.

But some results didn’t come for weeks — or ever.

Voice of San Diego intern Jakob McWhinney checked in on these sites to find out what was going on. On the podcast this week, he joined hosts Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Andrea Lopez-Villafaña to explain the collage of companies behind the sites, the hot-potato blame shifting for failures and how much money could still be had should the test results ever come through.

Also…

  • The race for sheriff just got more interesting. We thought for the first time in a while San Diego was definitely not going to elect a Republican as sheriff because no Republican was running. That’s no longer true.
  • One of the biggest races in this year’s election is the Chula Vista mayor’s race. Two newcomers are raising lots of money.
  • And the city of San Diego won a major legal victory that could have ramifications for the entire state but the city attorney has asked that it not have ramifications for the entire state.

Chula Vista covid sheriff VOSD Podcast
Nate John

Nate John is the digital manager at Voice of San Diego. He oversees Voice’s website, newsletters and podcasts. You can reach him at nate.john@voiceofsandiego.org or 619-550-5672.

