VOSD Podcast: We Learned What a 'San Diego Special' Is and We're Obsessed

In the latest podcast episode, hosts Scott Lewis, Sara Libby and Andrew Keatts discuss what exactly defines ‘San Diego special’ and unravel the issues that have politically paralyzed local leaders over the last couple of years. VOSD’S Jesse Marx joins the crew to breakdown how a dispute over a legal marijuana dispensary took a dark turn.
Adriana Heldiz
san diego airport

A plane touches down at San Diego International Airport. / Photo by Dustin Michelson

There are a lot of things that need to get done in San Diego.

The city still needs to figure out how it will tackle the homeless epidemic, how it’s going to get the money to fund a Convention Center expansion and what type of regulations it will impose on short-term vacation rentalsBut there’s been progress on at least one issue. 

After months of arguing over Airport Authority’s vision for an expanded Terminal 1, region leaders met earlier this week to talk about how that plan will bring the trolley to the airport once and for all.

Before the summit took place, Assemblyman Todd Gloria wrote an opinion piece for VOSD stressing that local leaders “cannot let this be another ‘San Diego special’ where obvious solutions to long-running problems die for the lack of vision, leadership and action.”

That got us thinking: What exactly defines a “San Diego special?” In the latest podcast episode, hosts Scott Lewis, Sara Libby and Andrew Keatts unravel the issues that have politically paralyzed local leaders over the last couple of years.

Also on the podcast, federal authorities arrested a prominent San Diego marijuana investor for allegedly plotting with two of his associates to kidnap and murder a business partner in Mexico. VOSD’S Jesse Marx joins the crew to explain how that incident affects the image of the marijuana industry after the passage of Proposition 64.

Hero of the Week

In honor of Thanksgiving, our hosts unveil what they are thankful for. Answers include dog infrastructure in San Diego, Ariana Grande and Michael Jordan.

Voice now has a podcast texting club for listeners. To join, text the word “podcast” to 619-202-9051. We’ll send you links to new episodes weekly and solicit questions and ideas for future podcasts.

Airport Authority Marijuana Terminal 1
Written By

Adriana Heldiz

Adriana Heldiz is Voice of San Diego’s assistant digital manager. She makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.

