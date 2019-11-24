 What We Learned This Week - Voice of San Diego
UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

News UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

News

What We Learned This Week
Sara Libby
Westview Poway
Westview High School / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

I’ve been on a thrilling run of amazing books recently, the latest of which was Lisa Taddeo’s “Three Women,” which, as you might guess, follows the real lives of three women – with a focus on their sexual desires and despair.

It’s enthralling, but it was also a bit too familiar.

That’s because one of the storylines follows Maggie Wilken, a young North Dakota woman who began a sexual relationship with her teacher while she was an underage high school student. Wilken later confessed the relationship to police and participated in the criminal prosecution – only to be attacked by members of the community. In the end, despite having physical love notes written by the teacher, phone records showing hundreds of hours of late-night phone calls between the two and Wilken accurately describing the interior of the teacher’s home, he was acquitted of the charges. Then he was reinstated to his teaching job – with back pay.

In a particularly devastating passage, Wilken and her family members stage a protest outside the school. A counterprotest assembles in which people rally to express their support for the teacher. People drive by, shouting insults at Wilken and honking support for the counterprotesters. You’re too ugly to be raped, they tell her. They wave signs that say things like “Best teacher we’ve ever had.”

Wilken’s story is familiar in the obvious way: For two years, we’ve been reporting on stories just like hers of young, vulnerable students who were seduced by adult teachers and then failed in various ways by the systems designed to protect them.

But it was familiar in another, more specific way too. Because many of the victims weren’t just let down by school and law enforcement officials handling their cases, they also had to deal with fellow students and community members telling them that their stories didn’t matter. Or worse, that they weren’t real.

In Coronado, a coach accused of inappropriate conduct with a student (we’ve been seeking more records that would shed light on the accusations against Randy Burgess, but have been continually denied) was the subject of a Facebook page titled “We Stand With Randy” and a petition with more than 1,000 signatures demanding he be reinstated to his job, as the U-T reported.

In Poway, students at Westview High School received a mysterious text asking them to show support for Tim Medlock, a teacher and coach disciplined for sending inappropriate text messages to a student.

“I am reaching out to you to take five minutes to support Coach Medlock, as he NEEDS your support right now….if you feel like so many students do — he is a man of good character, he has high morals and values and he is a positive role model and educator, then PLEASE show your support by writing a brief to the (district),” the text read.

In Chula Vista, a student who was groomed and sexually abused by his band instructor encountered this as the case played out: “He vividly remembers a poster of support for the band director hanging from the wall – along with numerous trophies and awards the band had won under his direction. The poster was signed by ‘Club Blue’ band members at the school – members of that program appeared at Mangan-Magabilin’s sentencing in support as well.”

So much of our reporting of these stories has focused on the abusers – and the systems that protected them. But these cases show that victims are often traumatized yet again by another party too: the community members who loudly, proudly rally to their abusers’ sides.

What VOSD Learned This Week

A new data analysis we did in partnership with UC San Diego Extension Center for Research shows that higher-poverty schools in San Diego Unified tend to have less-experienced teachers. Will Huntsberry also examined what’s driving the teacher experience gap. Elsewhere in the county, the problem is especially acute at one school – where more than half of the teaching staff is new to campus and most of those are new to teaching altogether.

***

Last week I gushed about the insane amount of impact Voice of San Diego reporters have had lately. Add another one to the pile: SDPD announced a major change to its crime lab leadership this week following VOSD’s reporting on how the lab has handled backlogged rape kits.

***

Lisa Halverstadt wrote up a useful explainer on the ballot measure seeking to raise hotel room taxes. When we asked convention center board member Carol Kim about how the effort to pass the measure is going at our live podcast, she responded, “It’s … going.” (Flushed cheeks emoji.)

What I’m Reading

Line of the Week

“It brings me no pleasure to admit that a man is correct.” – A great lede to a piece conceding that John Mayer has a point about Taylor Swift’s song “Lover”

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Sara Libby

Sara Libby is VOSD’s managing editor. She oversees VOSD’s newsroom and its content. You can reach her at sara.libby@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.325.0526.

More in News

Morning Report: Leadership Shakeup at SDPD's Crime Lab

Morning Report: So ... the Mission Valley Thing Could Actually Happen

Morning Report: New Findings on High Poverty Schools and Teacher Turnover

What to Read Next
Politics

VOSD Podcast: The Dynamics to Watch as 2020 Races Take Shape

Nate John
News

San Diego Explained: School Safety From the Students' Perspective

Adriana Heldiz
News

Morning Report: A Teacher Exodus at San Marcos Elementary

Voice of San Diego
News

Morning Report: What Drives the Teacher Experience Gap

Voice of San Diego

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Trending Stories
San Marcos Elementary Lost Nearly Half Its Teaching Staff in One Year
It’s Official: Thomas Jefferson Law School Will Lose Its National Accreditation
Morning Report: So ... the Mission Valley Thing Could Actually Happen
A Calexico Police Officer Got a DUI, Then Was Honored as 'Officer of the Year'
Assaulting His Wife Wasn’t Enough to Lose His Law Enforcement Job. Assaulting Another Officer Was.
Dozens of Police Officers Across San Diego County Have Been Convicted of Crimes
San Diego Explained: Why Encinitas Is Suing Its Own Residents
We've Reached a Critical Mission Valley Moment
San Marcos Elementary Lost Nearly Half Its Teaching Staff in One Year
It’s Official: Thomas Jefferson Law School Will Lose Its National Accreditation
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
Trump: San Diego Mayor Thanked Me for the Wall. Mayor: I Did Not.
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Suicide at Central Library Highlights Its Place in City's Mental Health Crisis
Politics Report: Stephan Drops the GOP
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!