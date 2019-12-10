Poll Finds Huge Support for … Levy of Assessed Value - Voice of San Diego

This post originally appeared in the Dec. 7 Politics Report. Get the Politics Report delivered to your inbox.

Affordable housing advocates are cheering a new poll they believe shows the viability of a potential November 2020 housing bond.

Results released this week show about 70 percent of 563 city voters polled last month would support the $900 million bond – in excess of the two-thirds needed for approval.

The poll, conducted by Oakland-based EMC Research, asked voters if they would support the measure, which supporters estimate would add 19 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value to city homeowners’ property tax bills.

The poll was missing one key piece of information: It did not directly state that the measure would require a property-tax hike.

After describing what good the money would do, poll respondents were asked: “Shall the city of San Diego issue $900 million in general obligation bonds with an estimated levy of 19 cents per $1,000 of assessed value … ”

We’re not experts but we’re guessing around 68 people in San Diego understand what the “levy of 19 cents per $1,000 of assessed value” is referring to. It’s referring to property taxes. If you own a home assessed at $500,000, your property taxes would be increased $95 per year.

Stephen Russell of the San Diego Housing Federation, the group rallying behind the measure, said the results give city leaders and advocates fuel to keep moving forward, and say the measure could fund 7,500 affordable homes for homeless and vulnerable San Diegans.

“It definitely puts us in the zone for success,” Russell said.

Last month, a City Council committee took a step toward eventually putting the measure on the ballot next year.

Russell said he expects the resolution brought forward by City Councilman Chris Ward will head to the full City Council in January.