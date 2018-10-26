VOSD Podcast: In the Race for D2, Zapf and Campbell Agree on a Lot

During election season, voters often have a hard time identifying clear distinctions between local candidates.

A lack of voter knowledge and overlapping issues in small communities can create a haze, leaving folks to depend on candidate’s political party affiliation as the only guide. Such is the case in the race to represent District 2 on the San Diego City Council, where incumbent Lorie Zapf, a Republican, is running against Democrat Jen Campbell.

On this week’s episode, hosts Scott Lewis, Sara Libby and Andrew Keatts explain how both candidates seem to be in lockstep when it comes to some of the most contentious issues.

For starters, both Zapf and Campbell are against increasing the height limit along the new Mid-Coast Trolley line. They agree the Midway area could accommodate new housing, but are very concerned about traffic issues there.

They’ve also echoed each other on short-term vacation rentals. This week, the City Council rescinded rules approved in July placing strict limits on when residents can rent out their homes.

This week’s show is part of a series of episodes dedicated to the most interesting races in the upcoming election. Check out our episodes on the races for City Council District 4 and District 8.

Also check out the audio from some of the debates at this year’s Politifest.

Voice now has a podcast texting club for listeners. To join, text the word “podcast” to 619-202-9051. We’ll send you links to new episodes weekly and solicit questions and ideas for future podcasts.

