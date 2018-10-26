Building a better region together, one story at a time

Politics Building a better region together, one story at a time

Politics

VOSD Podcast: In the Race for D2, Zapf and Campbell Agree on a Lot

On this week’s episode, hosts Scott Lewis, Sara Libby and Andrew Keatts explain how Councilwoman Lorie Zapf and Jen Campbell seem to be in lockstep when it comes to dealing with some of the district’s most contentious issues.
Adriana Heldiz
Campbell Zapf

Candidate Jen Campbell (left) and Councilwoman Lorie Zapf are running to represent District 2 on the San Diego City Council. / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

During election season, voters often have a hard time identifying clear distinctions between local candidates.

A lack of voter knowledge and overlapping issues in small communities can create a haze, leaving folks to depend on candidate’s political party affiliation as the only guide. Such is the case in the race to represent District 2 on the San Diego City Council, where incumbent Lorie Zapf, a Republican, is running against Democrat Jen Campbell.

On this week’s episode, hosts Scott Lewis, Sara Libby and Andrew Keatts explain how both candidates seem to be in lockstep when it comes to some of the most contentious issues.

For starters, both Zapf and Campbell are against increasing the height limit along the new Mid-Coast Trolley line. They agree the Midway area could accommodate new housing, but are very concerned about traffic issues there.

They’ve also echoed each other on short-term vacation rentals. This week, the City Council rescinded rules approved in July placing strict limits on when residents can rent out their homes.

This week’s show is part of a series of episodes dedicated to the most interesting races in the upcoming election. Check out our episodes on the races for City Council District 4 and District 8.

Also check out the audio from some of the debates at this year’s Politifest.

Voice now has a podcast texting club for listeners. To join, text the word “podcast” to 619-202-9051. We’ll send you links to new episodes weekly and solicit questions and ideas for future podcasts.

• Stream it
• Download it
• Subscribe to the VOSD Podcast on iTunes
• Get the RSS feed
• Sign up for VOSD Podcast Network email alerts
• Listen to past episodes
• Join the Voice of San Diego Podcast Facebook group 

Tags:

Jen Campbell Lorie Zapf San Diego City Council
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Adriana Heldiz

Adriana Heldiz is Voice of San Diego’s assistant digital manager. She makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.

More in Politics

Video: The Future of San Diego

Video: Mayors in the Middle

It’s Still Unclear Whether Some of SoccerCity’s Key Promises Are Legally Binding

What to Read Next
News

VOSD Podcast: The Close Race Politicos Didn't See Coming (But Neighbors Did)

Kinsee Morlan
Land Use

New Plan Would Add Density, Jobs to Midway District – if it Can Clear One More Hurdle

Andrew Keatts
Opinion

Low-Income San Diego Residents Are Depending on Affordable Housing Increase

Christina P. Kantzavelos
Opinion

The Fate of Affordable Housing Rests with the San Diego City Council

Melinda Vásquez

Sign up

Get notified when we publish new episodes of VOSD network podcasts

Listen

Subscribe

Voice of San Diego Podcast

Latest (Oct 26) — VOSD Podcast: In the Race for D2, Zapf and Campbell Agree on a Lot

Subscribe Now
About this podcast
Subscribe

Good Schools For All

Latest (Sep 12) — Good Schools for All: A Back-to-School Crash Course

Subscribe Now
About this podcast

Support VOSD

Stand up for local journalism.
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!