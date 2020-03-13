 A Guide to the Official Guidance on Coronavirus in San Diego - Voice of San Diego

Local leaders are offering guidance and rules as San Diego County moves closer to a major lockdown in an effort to blunt the transmission of the novel coronavirus. We have gathered the most relevant of it into one spot for you and we’ll keep it updated.

A sign on the door of the city’s Development Services Center. / Photo by Megan Wood

A dizzying array of official voices are offering guidance, recommendations and rules as San Diego County moves closer to a major lockdown of social and economic movement in an effort to blunt the transmission of the novel coronavirus.

We wanted to create a living document putting all of them in one place, so San Diegans can stay up to date on exactly what local, state and federal authorities are telling people to do in the region and at the border.

Please let us know if you have any questions or tips with this form.

San Diego County

Cancel your events: The county of San Diego has announced a ban on gatherings of more than 250 people and officials called on organizers of smaller events to maintain distances between participants of six feet or more.

This closely followed the state’s moves.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and the California Department of Public Health issued their recommendations Wednesday, in which they asked people to cancel gatherings of more than 250 people. Here’s the fact sheet they put out.

“Not holding that concert or community event can have cascading effects — saving dozens of lives and preserving critical health care resources that your family may need a month from now,” Newsom said at a press conference. “The people in our lives who are most at risk – seniors and those with underlying health conditions — are depending on all of us to make the right choice.”

Don’t expect many people to be tested: Even with the first “presumptive positive” that may likely be a community-based transmission, County Public Health Officer Wilma Wooten said that we shouldn’t expect that everyone will ever be able to be tested.

The county public health lab has about 1,200 tests and is looking at ways to increase capacity.

It’s received over 300 specimens and have performed about 100 tests, while the rest of the specimens have been sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for testing. Some commercial labs and local hospitals are developing the capabilities to test as well.

People who aren’t part of especially at-risk populations or who have mild symptoms, similar to cold- or flu-like symptoms, will likely just be asked to stay home.

The current CDC categories for testing are people who:

  • have been to infected areas (like China, Italy or Iran)
  • have had a history of contact with someone who has been confirmed to have the virus
  • present respiratory distress symptoms

Restrictions for facilities with high-risk populations: Dr. Nick Yphantides, the county’s chief medical officer, said Thursday that facilities that care for high-risk populations (people over the age of 65 or people of any age with chronic illnesses) all need to implement immediate visitor restrictions and enforce sick leave policies for all employees who may be ill in any way. This includes acute care hospitals that provide in-patient care and all regional long-term care facilities, including skilled nursing facilities.

Updates: The county has new numbers and regularly updated information at this site.

Recommendations for preparations: Here are the county’s specific recommendations.

  • Store a two-week supply of food – including food for family pets.
  • Ensure an adequate supply of medications.
  • Make a plan to care for older and sick family members.
  • Create an emergency contact list of family and friends, teachers and employers.
  • Have a plan in case your school, childcare or employer closes temporarily.

Schools

Public schools remain open in San Diego County (it is a very difficult decision). But …

Special events are canceled: Assemblies, concerts, etc. are not happening.

Other guidance: Schools are also monitoring the situation intensely.

  • Students with fevers and/or respiratory infection symptoms are being sent home immediately.
  • If students have known ailments, like asthma, they can stay in school.
  • San Diego Unified, like some other school districts, approved emergency powers for the superintendent, to allow her to make urgent decisions (like to close schools).

Higher education: The region’s colleges and universities have announced major shutdowns.

UC San Diego: All large events on campus should be canceled and all smaller events, along with non-essential visits to the campus are intensely discouraged. Classes will move online for the spring quarter.

SDSU: Friday, March 13, is the last day of face-to-face instruction. The university will close campus effectively and move classes online April 6. All athletic events are canceled.

Study abroad programs have been canceled and students have been asked to return home.

USD: The university’s president announced classes would be canceled all week starting March 16 and will move online afterward. All athletic events are also canceled.

The U.S.-Mexico Border

San Ysidro and other ports of entry along San Diego County’s border remain open and there are no current plans to close them.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to add additional screenings at ports of entry, said CBP spokesman Ralph DeSio earlier this week.

As of Tuesday, only eight cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed since the first was reported Feb. 28, and Mexico was monitoring 37 possible cases, but there are doubts about the adequacy of testing, Bloomberg reports. There have been no confirmed cases in Baja California as of Thursday, reports El Sol de Tijuana.

“CBP is working with the CDC to identify arriving travelers who have been in mainland China or Iran within the previous 14 days, as they require enhanced health screening,” DeSio wrote in an e-mail. “Those travelers are identified by CBP officers during their primary inspection and are referred for secondary screening where CDC personnel conduct the enhanced health screening. CDC makes any determination from there as to whether any additional measures must be taken.”

CBP confirmed Thursday all of that remains true.

We will update this as more guidance is offered. 

Stay up to Date

Voice of San Diego's biweekly environmental news roundup (Mondays)

