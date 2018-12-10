Morning Report: A Teacher Finds Work Despite Years of Complaints

In 2011, the Oceanside Unified School District struck a deal with Scott Brady, a special education teacher. Over the previous five years, he’d racked up accusations of misconduct against students and sexual harassment against female employees.

In exchange for Brady’s resignation, the school district agreed not to disclose the misconduct to future employers. But officials did pass along their investigation to a state commission, and in 2013 Brady lost his teaching credential. He now teaches at a private elementary school in Clairemont and his new boss stands by him.

The superintendent at Coastal Christian Academy said he knew about Brady’s misconduct before hiring him. He also said he’s comfortable with Brady’s ongoing employment because the former teacher had never been charged with a crime.

Kayla Jimenez’s report is part of a year-long investigation at VOSD into sexual misconduct within San Diego County public schools.

Prosecutors Charged a U.S. Citizen for Entering the Country

It appears federal authorities arrested and accused a U.S. citizen of illegally entering the country. The case was dismissed last week after Ricardo Hernandez-Contreras’ attorney presented his birth certificate to the court.

But as Maya Srikrishnan reports, even after the case was tossed, court officials said they couldn’t guarantee Hernandez-Contreras wouldn’t be handed over to ICE for deportation proceedings.

This would not be the first time a U.S. citizen had been inappropriately caught up in immigration enforcement. In September, the Los Angeles Times uncovered that in more than 1,400 cases since 2012, a citizen had ended up in immigration custody and had to prove their citizenship to be released.

More from the border:

The New York Times profiled Tijuana residents whose residences are right next to the border fence . “The wall is always present, but not a preoccupation.”

To keep chicken pox and other diseases from moving into the general population, Mexican health officials say they’ve provided more than 5,000 medical consultations to migrants in Tijuana and Mexicali, ranging from dental work to vaccination. Even as the caravan commanded international attention, unaccompanied minors have remained low-key, mistrustful of authorities and fearful that they could be sent home. (Union-Tribune)

Sweetwater’s Financial Outlook Darkens

Sweetwater Union High School District officials have learned their budget is $10 million worse off than initially expected. After making tens of millions in mid-year budget cuts – which were designed to make up for massive overspending in the previous year – the district had hoped to end the current school year just barely in the black.

Now they acknowledge that will be impossible and expect to run a roughly $10 million deficit.

The board of trustees will meet tonight to hear a report that will self-certify the district’s budget as “negative,” meaning it will not be able to meet its financial obligations in the current school year. That negative rating could trigger the County Office of Education to assert the power to overturn some of the local board’s decisions.

As part of its spending reduction plan, the district will also vote on a proposal to layoff 34 “temporary” teachers. Many work in the district’s adult education program.

The additional $10 million shortfall comes as the result of overinflated attendance (which determines how much money districts get from the state) and a recent audit that found previously undiscovered losses in last year’s books.

San Diego Is Getting New Leadership Today

Newly elected Council members will be inaugurated Monday, followed by a vote for the new Council president. The key person to watch is Councilwoman Georgette Gomez, who has been campaigning for the role.

Gomez would have control over committee appointments and the Council’s docket, as well as the chance to set a progressive agenda for a Council with a newfound Democratic supermajority.

In a new op-ed, Sophie Wolfram of the Climate Action Campaign urges the new Council to follow through on its past commitments to reduce emissions. The city, she writes, must “embrace a future in which communities are knitted together by convenient bike and pedestrian networks, as well as frequent, fast and affordable transit.”

She proposes the creation of a new department within the mayor’s office that makes sure biking, walking and transit are competitive with driving.

Report Sheds Light on Domestic Violence in San Diego

The Washington Post published a major analysis of domestic violence cases around the country this weekend, including a close look at disturbing trends in San Diego.

The report drives home how in so many cases, violence against women by their partners is predictable.

“In San Diego, 51 percent of women killed in the city during the past decade were murdered by an intimate partner, the highest of 47 major cities in a Washington Post analysis of solved murder cases. The analysis also found that in five of those cities, including San Diego, one-third of all men who killed a current or former intimate partner were publicly known to be a potential threat to their loved one ahead of the attack,” the Post reports.

Politics Roundup

In Other News

