Building a better region together, one story at a time

News Building a better region together, one story at a time

News Morning Report

Morning Report: What's Next for Beiser
Voice of San Diego

School Board Trustee Kevin Beiser speaks at the 2014 State of the District. address / Photo by Jamie Scott Lytle

No one has seen or heard from San Diego Unified Trustee Kevin Beiser since four men accused him of sexual misconduct, aside from his initial denial of their claims and his explanation that the men are politically motivated.

The San Diego Unified Board of Education will vote on a formal resolution calling for Beiser’s resignation this week.

Trustee John Lee Evans told VOSD that the resolution includes details on how Beiser appears to have violated the board’s code of conduct, which “calls on board members to protect the district’s image and integrity, not to embarrass each other and to respect the decision of the full board, which could come into play if the board passes its resolution Tuesday,” Andrew Keatts reports.

The San Diego Education Association, which has endorsed Beiser in the past, is also voting on a resolution calling for him to resign.

If Beiser ignores all the calls to step down, however, it’s not clear what might happen next.

The recall process guides the removal of officials from office, but the city’s municipal code doesn’t specifically include guidelines for school board members.

That means it’s not clear how many signatures advocates might need in order to trigger a recall campaign. Even the county registrar, Michael Vu, said he’d need to research it more and get back to us.

The County’s Best Argument Against Trump Asylum Policy

Several immigration and administrative law experts told Lisa Halverstadt that the county’s most powerful argument in its lawsuit challenging the Trump administration’s handling of asylum-seekers is that federal officials didn’t give notice and seek public input before abruptly ending their “safe release” policy last October. Previously, officials had to ensure that asylum-seekers were connected with sponsors.

That’s left public officials and service providers scrambling.

According to the county’s lawsuit, San Diego nonprofits rushed to help 40 asylum-seekers dropped at a local bus station less than 24 hours after federal authorities told them in a private meeting that they planned to end their longstanding practice. Those nonprofits report they have since tried to accommodate an average of 60 to 80 parents and young children a day.

The courts reversed Trump’s actions to end the DACA program based on arguments similar to the ones the county is making, the experts noted.

Politics Roundup

  • A bill by Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez to create independent oversight of sexual harassment and misconduct complaints against public school employees is on pause. The measure was drastically reworked in recent weeks. One of the women who helped write the initial draft — and who was the subject of VOSD coverage in 2017 — said she didn’t support recent changes.
  • Republicans used to hold the line on agreements giving labor the right to work on a construction project in exchange for not striking. No more. Democrats are ascendant and they’re getting a lot out of their colleagues across the aisle, but as Andrew Keatts and Lisa Halverstadt explain, there are ruptures within the liberal coalition.
  • On the podcast, Scott Lewis sat down with City Councilman Chris Ward to talk about his aspirations for the state Assembly and more. He believes the mayor’s plan to raise hotel-room taxes to fund the Convention Center expansion, homeless services and road repairs should go to voters in November 2020 rather than March 2020, so that more residents can have a say.
  • U-T columnist Michael Smolens also took a look at the convention center expansion push, calling it “a grim march forward through a convoluted maze of politics and process.” In May, the Port Commission will consider a hotel project that could jeopardize the mayor’s plans.
  • While the Democrats rally around a single candidate in the 50th Congressional District, three Republicans have emerged. They are the GOP’s backup plan — in case Rep. Duncan Hunter is found guilty later this year of campaign finance-related charges. (Union-Tribune)

Cities and Counties Fight to Preserve Pot Bans

Two dozen cities across California are suing the Bureau of Cannabis Control for effectively overturning local bans on marijuana by allowing delivery services to sell anywhere. The Los Angeles Times called the lawsuit “the first significant challenge to California’s open cannabis market.”

San Marcos and El Cajon, which prohibit marijuana businesses, have been vocal about their opposition to the new state rule, but they are not a part of the lawsuit. The lawsuit, however, is not the only way that municipalities are fighting back.

A bill introduced earlier this year in the Assembly would give cities like San Marcos and El Cajon permission to continue banning all marijuana transactions within their jurisdictions. It’s being sponsored by the California State Association of Counties and the League of California Cities. Those organizations argue that state regulators overstepped their authority on this issue and have given local municipalities talking points.

More than two years after Proposition 64 was approved by voters, the nation’s largest marijuana marketplace is struggling because only a small number of cities and counties have actually legalized dispensaries. Many members of the industry were supportive of borderless delivery because as a way to undermine the black market.

Speaking of pot, the former mayor of Santee is lobbying in favor of a bill named after his son, Ryan Bartell, who died of pancreatic cancer. The bill would allow terminally ill patients in healthcare facilities to ingest medical marijuana.

In Other News

The Morning Report was written by Jesse Marx, and edited by Sara Libby.

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.

More in News

San Diego Explained: So You Want a Public Record

Morning Report: Sweetwater to Pay $2M to Former Student Abused by ROTC Instructor

North County Report: Mosque Fire Was Far From North County's First Brush With Hate

What to Read Next
News

What We Learned This Week

Sara Libby
News

Top Stories: March 29-April 5

Adriana Heldiz
News

VOSD Podcast: How the Convention Center Campaign Lost Chris Ward

Nate John
News

Morning Report: A New Convention Center Ballot Fight Is Brewing

Voice of San Diego

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Trending Stories
San Diego Unified Moved a Problem Principal to Districtwide Role, Then Paid Him to Leave
Sweetwater Agreed to Pay $2 Million to Former Student Abused by JROTC Teacher
The Life and Death of Civic San Diego
Morning Report: San Diego Unified Paid a Problem Principal to Go Away
Labor, Allies and Mayor Take on a Councilman and the Left in Convention Center Fight
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
Four Men Accuse San Diego Unified Trustee Kevin Beiser of Sexual Misconduct, Abuse
What Happens Now That the U.S. Supreme Court Told the City to Deal With Its Own Pension Mess
Opinion
30th Street Represents a Big Test for the City
San Diego Unified Moved a Problem Principal to Districtwide Role, Then Paid Him to Leave
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
She Was 17. He Was Her 46-Year-Old Teacher. Despite Warning Signs, He Stayed in the Classroom for Years
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
The Ultimate San Diego Election Guide
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!