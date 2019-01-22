Morning Report: The Story Behind a Rape Accusation at an Escondido Middle School

Stay up to Date
Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)
At least one dozen girls at Mission Middle School in Escondido Union School District reported what they said was creepy behavior by a social studies teacher to at least three school workers.
Josh French, the teacher, looked down their shirts and made inappropriate comments about their looks, they told several adults. But instead of reporting French, the school workers suggested ways the girls might change their own behavior: Don’t “wear low cut shirts,” one adult suggested.
As VOSD’s Will Huntsberry and Kayla Jimenez write, “Warning signs that French did not belong in the classroom, that his students felt he treated them as sexual objects and that he harassed them appeared over and over again. But no one acted.”
Not until, that is, one student — known as Jane Doe in the case files — came forward in 2015 to say French had raped her inside a locked classroom in 2010. French denies the allegations and has never been charged with a crime.
VOSD obtained French’s case file as part of its ongoing investigation into sexual misconduct. We requested the records of all substantial and substantiated cases of sexual misconduct for all 42 school districts in San Diego County. This is the first time Jane Doe’s story has been told.
Check out other stories from this investigation, and see schools and cases we’ve highlighted on this interactive map.
Women’s marches in Oceanside and San Diego this weekend were not, as the Union-Tribune put it, the giant collective roar of past years, but they did continue to serve as a show of solidarity and a reminder that women from all backgrounds should be represented in a democracy.
A diverse group of speakers in Waterfront Park shared their stories Saturday and several made the point that the struggle for gender equity predates the election of President Donald Trump. “Oppression did not start with this administration,” said City Councilwoman Monica Montgomery.
Tasha Williamson, a black activist who works with families of police violence, also took the opportunity to announce her candidacy for San Diego mayor in 2020. “When there’s no politician who looks like you, become one,” she said.
The Morning Report was written by Jesse Marx, and edited by Sara Libby.
We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.
We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.
Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy
If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.